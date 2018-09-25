Controversial interview: LHC summons Nawaz on Oct 8

LAHORE: A full bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought personal appearance of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the next date of hearing on a petition seeking court directions to initiate high treason proceedings against him for attempting to defame state institutions in an interview to an English language newspaper.

The bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, also issued non-bailable arrest warrant for senior journalist Cyril Almeida for not appearing before the court and directed the interior ministry to place his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The judge also directed the DIG Operations Islamabad to arrest the journalist and produce him before the court on Oct 8.

The judge ruled that those disrespecting courts deserved no concession. As hearing commenced on Monday, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi turned up along with his counsel Naseer Ahmed Bhutta.

The counsel sought an apology on behalf of Abbasi for failing to appear in the previous hearings. The judge appreciated Abbasi for complying with the court directions.

The ex-premier sought exemption from personal appearance; however, the court asked him to file an application to avail himself of the concession.

Responding to a court query about Nawaz Sharif, Bhutta said he would be unable to attend the court proceedings due to the death of his wife.

Justice Naqvi remarked that Nawaz Sharif would have to attend the court at least for once to avail himself of exemption from personal appearance.

Bhutta assured the court that his client would appear in the court on the next date of hearing.

Earlier, during the course of hearing, Justice Naqvi asked Cyril Almeida’s counsel where his client was.

The counsel said he was representing his client Almeida. “He did not appear before the court in the last three hearings,” Justice Naqvi remarked. The counsel implored that Almeida would appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

Justice Naqvi asked if the counsel was giving the undertaking to ensure Almeida’s presence on the next hearing. He told the counsel that if he failed to appear in the court, action would be taken in light of the law.

The counsel said he would withdraw his power of attorney if Almeida did not turn up. Justice Naqvi remarked that he did not want him to do and will issue non-boilable arrest warrants for Almeida.

The counsel prayed the court to issue bailable arrest warrants. Justice Naqvi remarked that the court respected only those who respected courts.

Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir were the other members of the bench.

Towards the end of court proceedings, the petitioner's counsel pointed out that former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal had once again committed contempt of court by uttering derogatory remarks.

The court, however, observed that it would adjudicate the matter as per law if a petition was moved on the subject.

Amina Malik of the Civil Society Network had filed the petition, pleading that former premier Nawaz Sharif, on May 11, 2018, in his interview to an English language daily gave a statement that “those who attacked at a hotel in Mumbai actually belonged to Pakistan.”

The petitioner said a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) was held to discuss the ‘misleading’ media statement of the disqualified prime minister and, after the meeting, the then prime minister Abbasi met Nawaz Sharif only to convey him the concerns of the military leadership and also shared with him the minutes of the meeting.

She said the act of Abbasi was a clear violation of his oath as he was bound not to allow his personal interest to influence his official conduct.

She pleaded that the disqualified premier committed sedition by rejecting the statement of the NSC and was liable for an action as directed in Constitution as well as in the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is greatly perturbed to learn that the Lahore High Court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Cyril Almeida.

In a statement, the commission has termed the court’s decision ‘regrettable’, adding that ‘Mr Almeida, a widely read and highly respected journalist, is being hounded for nothing more than doing his job – speaking on the record to a political figure and reporting the facts.

As a law-abiding citizen, Mr Almeida has no reason not to appear before the court as directed. Placing him on the Exit Control List (ECL) and issuing a non-bailable warrant is an excessive measure.

“The ease with which Mr. Almeida’s interview with the former Prime Minister was perceived as an attempt to allegedly defame state institutions, and the pace at which this has spiraled into charges of treason, only serve to further choke press freedom in Pakistan. Sensible, rational, independent journalism is not a crime. It most certainly is not treason. The HRCP strongly urges the honorable court to give Mr. Almeida the opportunity to appear at the scheduled hearing of his own volition and to have his name removed from the ECL immediately.”