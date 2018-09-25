Saeed Ghani wants LG department free of corruption

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has directed all departments under the local government to ensure that they are free of corruption.

Ghani issued the directive on Monday while presiding over a meeting of all heads of local government departments. Participants at the meeting included Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Karachi Development Authority Director General Samiuddin Siddiqi and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Khalid Mahmood Sheikh among others.

The minister directed all the heads of departments to submit him a detailed report on officers of grade-17 and above serving under them as well as surplus staff and vacant posts. Ghani also sought details of all the vehicles being used by the department and amount of fuel they consume.

He also announced that he will pay visits to the departments on a daily basis, listen to the complaints of people and apprise the media in this regard. Ghani assured all the department heads that their issues will be resolved by the Sindh government and all possible measures will be taken to address their grievances.

The minister also directed the heads to implement orders of the Supreme Court-mandated judicial commission on water and sanitation. The department heads were also directed to ensure attendance of their staff by 9am and prepare a rostrum of attendance till a biometric system for attendance was developed.