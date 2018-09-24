Man shot dead in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: A local resident was killed in Hayatabad allegedly by his relative, the police said on Sunday.

An official said that one Mir Ajab told the cops that his son Naeem Khattak had been killed by his relative Riaz.

The police arrested Riaz from his house in Phase-1. The accused was of the opinion that Naeem had developed a relationship with his wife, which infuriated him and led to the murder, the police said.