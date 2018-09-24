More rain forecast

LAHORE: Met office on Sunday predicted scattered rain with thunderstorm during the next 24 hours. Met officials said well marked low pressure area over south-east Rajasthan is likely to re-curve northward and then north eastwards weaken gradually. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country. Moist easterly currents are also penetrating north eastern parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir.