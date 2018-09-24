The plight of Thar

Tens of thousands of men, women and children in Sindh’s poorest area, Thar, are waiting for government aid. These people are left with inadequate food and water in the drought-stricken region. In the photos that have now gone viral on social media even animals can be seen in a dismal condition. Some camels and goats have starved to death. What is happening in Thar is not something new. It is shameful that the PPP-led Sindh government has not done anything to improve the condition of Thar. Premature death of children under the age of five is, unfortunately, a usual occurrence in the area. We voted for the PTI hoping that it would look into all the matters that were ignored by previous governments. The PTI-led government, along with the Sindh government, should take remedial measures on an urgent basis to alleviate the suffering of people living in Thar.

Aeysha Mir

Karachi