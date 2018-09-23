Five gunned down in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: At least five men were killed by armed motorcyclists in Chakwal on Saturday. According to details, police said the assailants opened fire as the men left court. The deceased who hailed from the same village were there in connection with a hearing. Their bodies were sent to a hospital. Separately an Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) sentenced a man to life in connection with a Dera Ghazi Khan killing on Friday. The convict and his accomplices had gunned down Head Constable Hafeez during a shootout in Shahwali area in 2013. The court also fined him Rs200 000.