World Tourism Day on 27th

Islamabad : World Tourism Day will be celebrated across the world including Pakistan on September 27 (Thursday), aimed at fostering awareness in the international community regarding tourism.

World Tourism Day is celebrated around the world in harnessing the power of tourism for growth, development and cultural identity.

The European Council on Tourism and Trade has decided the theme for 2018 tourism year and world tourism day as Tourism: Protecting Culture and Heritage.

Celebrated worldwide, the World Tourism Day at European Council on Tourism and Trade is commemorated usually at the end of September each year and is hosted in the capital of the country, which is crowned as World’s Best Tourist Destination of the Year.

World Tourism Day, celebrated every 27 September around the world, is a unique opportunity to raise awareness on tourism’s actual and potential contribution to sustainable development.