Two officials suspended

LAHORE : In the light of a report submitted by an inquiry committee, the Punjab health secretary has suspended principal of Shaikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan and the medical superintendent of Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

“Principal Professor Doctor Mubarik Ali and MS Dr Ghulam Rabani were preliminary found negligent and inefficient in an incident of alleged harassment of women medical officer at Shaikh Zayed Hospital, RY Khan”, a notification said.

Punjab Health Minster Dr Yasmin Rashid had taken strict notice of the incident and an inquiry committee was constituted which submitted its report and findings on Saturday.

Further departmental action would be taken against the suspended officers, said the health minister. Harassment of doctors in general and lady doctors’ in particular would not be tolerated, she pledged.

Yasmin Rashid also said that an FIR had been lodged against the accused and he had been locked up since the incident happened.

However, she lamented, that after prompt action by the Health Department, there was no justification for calling a strike and creating problems for patients.