Ashura processions, Majalis pay tributes to Karbala martyrs

The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was commemorated on Ashura, the 10th day of the first Islamic month of Muharram, which fell on Friday, amid heightened security measures.

Tens of thousands of people thronged the streets throughout Karachi to pay homage to the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions during the battle of Karbala. Over 650 large and small processions merged ultimately into the main mourning procession of the day that started from Nishtar Park at around 7:30am as thousands of police, Rangers, scouts and volunteers were on security duty.

Zuljinnah, which symbolises the horse of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), also accompanied various processions and so did several craftily made Tazias and Alams. Mourners beat their chests and hurt their bare backs with sharp knives attached with chains as they expressed grief over the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Earlier, participants of main procession attended a Majlis at Nishtar Park, where Maulana Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi discussed the importance of Ashura in Islamic history. Thereafter, the participants offered Friday prayers at Imambargah Ali Raza near Numaish Chowrangi at 1:30pm.

The procession culminated peacefully at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after passing through its traditional route of Nishtar Park, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah- e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar and Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road. Following the procession, the mourners offered the Maghrib prayers and then attended Sham-e-Ghareeban Majalis.

The entry of vehicles and pedestrians to all roads and lanes connecting the route of the procession was blocked with containers. Besides all shops and markets along the route were sealed, and cellular phone services and motorcycle-pillion riding remained suspended from Muharram 8 till Ashura as a precautionary measure.

However, according to a code of conduct issued by a provincial home department, no criticism of any sect and sacred personalities was allowed while a ban on the purchase, sale and telecasting of hate and violent material was also imposed. The hoisting of political and sectarian flags and the putting up of banners at public places were strictly restricted, and there was a complete ban on carrying weapons.

Over 6,000 security personnel were deployed along the routes of the main procession in Karachi. Snipers were stationed in balconies of the buildings lining the procession’s traditional route as well as on the rooftops of skyscrapers, from where they had an eagle-eye view of the procession.

Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam lauded the efforts of the police officials and personnel for ensuring extraordinary security measures from Muharram 1 to Ashura.

He also praised the efforts of the Sindh Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, and directed the police officials concerned to ensure security arrangements for Majalis and processions to be held in Karachi till Chehlum.

A total of 69,545, police personnel performed security duties across the province, including 17,558 in Karachi, 16,816 in Hyderabad, 2,237 in Mirpurkhas, 9,280 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 8,258 in Sukkar and 15,404 in Larkana.

Apart from the 69,545 police deployment across the province, 1,202 personnel from the traffic police and 1,339 from the Sindh police’s Special Branch, Rapid Response Force and Sindh Reserve Police also performed security duties.

There are 1,996 Imambargahs in Sindh, including 356 in Karachi, 590 in Hyderabad, 118 in Mirpurkhas, 93 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 374 in Sukkur and 456 in Larkana divisions. A total of 14,699 Majalis were held across the province and 3,513 Matami processions and 786 Tazia processions were taken out in different parts of the province.