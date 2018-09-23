Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Business

REUTERS
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Caterpillar leans on old playbook

CLAYTON: Six months into the U.S. tariffs on imported aluminum and steel, Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) is finding that one of the best ways it can protect profits is a cost cutting strategy that is more than two years old.At this sprawling factory in central North Carolina where it makes small front-end loaders, the company laid off workers in 2016 in response to plunging sales, consolidating two shifts into one under a program it calls the Operation & Execution Model.

Even though demand has picked up since then, its Clayton plant still runs a single shift and operates only four days a week. One third of the facility’s 550 employees are on flexible contracts.

The result: CAT is producing more loaders here with 30 percent fewer people on the factory floor than in the past, the company told Reuters.

It has redesigned all new machines it makes with over 20 percent fewer parts, cutting back on the consumption of steel which brings down the cost, Tony Fassino, vice president at Caterpillar’s building construction products, said after a factory tour in Clayton.

“Fewer parts numbers are a huge win,” Fassino told Reuters. “It improves safety, it improves the quality, it improves the cost.” Now, these cost cutting approaches are helping counter the financial impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report