FIA arrests Fesco SDO

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an SDO of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) while receiving bribe.The FIA team arrested accused Muhammad Saeed, the SDO of Nazimabad Sub-Division, when he was taking Rs 5,000 from complainant Muhammad Awais for awarding him dual connection of electricity. A case has been registered against the SDO.