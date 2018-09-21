FIA arrests Fesco SDO

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an SDO of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) while receiving bribe.The FIA team arrested accused Muhammad Saeed, the SDO of Nazimabad Sub-Division, when he was taking Rs 5,000 from complainant Muhammad Awais for awarding him dual connection of electricity. A case has been registered against the SDO.
