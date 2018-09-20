Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pilot projects to be started in Punjab depts: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that keeping in view the 100 days plan, pilot projects would be started in each department of the province so that practical work could be demonstrated to the masses according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this while chairing the review meetings of industries, tourism, irrigation, labour and other departments at 90 Shara e Quaid e Azam on Wednesday. Abdul Aleem Khan said the government intended to make long and short-term planning, and steps would be taken in different sectors in this regard. He said that revolutionary policies would be introduced to enhance the working capability of the government sector. The senior minister said the steps would also help eliminate corruption and make the environment people friendly. He said the annual development programme would also be amended according to the ground realities to make would it welfare oriented.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed the officers to try to resolve the masses’ issues without delay. He said the 100-day plan was aimed at making solid planning to be implemented. He said, “We have to work day and night to achieve the goal of satisfying the people irrespective of their political affiliations. He asked the Tourism Department to set their priorities, and make efforts for new avenues and tourism development in Punjab province.

He directed the officers to come out of the typical paper work and take initiatives with the close collaboration of the private sector. He suggested the Women Development Department establish orphan houses.

Abdul Aleem Khan also directed the Industries Department officers to promote the cottage industry and take steps for the promotion of small industries in the province. He said that all the departments should take extensive steps in the 100 days and complete their homework as early as possible and come up with final plan.

The senior minister said that the final round of the meetings with all the departments would take place the next week and he would be supervising the 100 days plan on a daily basis. The senior minister also held a meeting at P& D Department to review the annual development programme. A number of proposals came under discussion in the meeting. Punjab Finance Minister Hasham Jawan Bakhat was also present.

promoted: Punjab government on Wednesday issued notifications regarding promotion of four associate professors of pathology at rank of professor (BS-20). According to the notifications, Associate Professor Dr Ameena Ashraf of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Associate Professor Dr Shahida Niazi of King Edward Medical University, Associate Professor Dr Tariq Hamid Rehmani of Postgraduate Medical Institute, Associate Professor Dr Saeed Ahmad of Fatimah Jinnah Medical Institute have been promoted as Professor (BS-20). Dr Saeed has been transferred and posted as Professor of Pathology at KEMU.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral