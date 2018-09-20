Pilot projects to be started in Punjab depts: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that keeping in view the 100 days plan, pilot projects would be started in each department of the province so that practical work could be demonstrated to the masses according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this while chairing the review meetings of industries, tourism, irrigation, labour and other departments at 90 Shara e Quaid e Azam on Wednesday. Abdul Aleem Khan said the government intended to make long and short-term planning, and steps would be taken in different sectors in this regard. He said that revolutionary policies would be introduced to enhance the working capability of the government sector. The senior minister said the steps would also help eliminate corruption and make the environment people friendly. He said the annual development programme would also be amended according to the ground realities to make would it welfare oriented.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed the officers to try to resolve the masses’ issues without delay. He said the 100-day plan was aimed at making solid planning to be implemented. He said, “We have to work day and night to achieve the goal of satisfying the people irrespective of their political affiliations. He asked the Tourism Department to set their priorities, and make efforts for new avenues and tourism development in Punjab province.

He directed the officers to come out of the typical paper work and take initiatives with the close collaboration of the private sector. He suggested the Women Development Department establish orphan houses.

Abdul Aleem Khan also directed the Industries Department officers to promote the cottage industry and take steps for the promotion of small industries in the province. He said that all the departments should take extensive steps in the 100 days and complete their homework as early as possible and come up with final plan.

The senior minister said that the final round of the meetings with all the departments would take place the next week and he would be supervising the 100 days plan on a daily basis. The senior minister also held a meeting at P& D Department to review the annual development programme. A number of proposals came under discussion in the meeting. Punjab Finance Minister Hasham Jawan Bakhat was also present.

