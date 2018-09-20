Thu September 20, 2018
National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
September 20, 2018

FPCCI president discusses issues with US business leaders

Islamabad: President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Ghazanfar Bilour has initiated talks with the US business leaders with an aim to improve bilateral relations through enhanced trade. The President of FPCCI left for the US along with a thirteen-member delegation that includes Chairman Coordination of FPCCI Malik Sohail and others.

Ghazanfar Bilour will also participate in a Business Expo organised by Greater New York Chamber and NYC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce which aims to help start-ups, entrepreneurs and small businesses operate more profitably and efficiently with valuable information, networking, and international contacts, etc.

He is also scheduled to meet the officials of US Chamber of Commerce, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, and Pakistan American Council where he will try to attract American investment in Pakistan, inform them about prospects of CPEC, and shed the light of sacrifices by Pakistan.

The President of the Apex Chamber will also meet trade officials, Pakistani Ambassador to the US and other people to ensure improved ties between the two countries.

The visit comes at a time when the economic relations between the US and Pakistan have reached a low point once again, US investments in Pakistan are down however remittances are unaffected with 13 per cent share in overall inflows. The economic and security assistance is not the vital part of the economic relations between Pakistan and the US. The more important link is trade and remittances.

According to the available figures, the US is the largest export market of Pakistan amounting to $3.7 billion which represents 17 per cent of our total exports. The US is one of the few countries with which Pakistan has a trade surplus, approaching $1.6 billion in 2016-17.

