Kohat Police recover captives, arrest abductors

KOHAT: The police claimed to have recovered five kidnapped persons and arrested three abductors here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Jahanzeb Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cantonment Rokhanzeb said that on September 14, Said Jamil, Irfan, and Saifullah invited the residents of Abbottabad including Pir Nawab, Rehmatzada, Amirzada, Dilbar and Bakht Nazar to Orakzai tribal district on the pretext of purchasing their car. They added that the residents of Abbottabad were kidnapped when they reached Orakzai and the kidnappers demanded Rs4 million as ransom.

The police officials stated that kidnappers had cashed a cheque worth Rs500,000 from the bank account of one of the captives, Bakht Nazar. On a tip-off, the police stopped a suspicious car and recovered the kidnapped persons and also arrested three kidnappers on Kohat-Orakzai road near Marai area. They said that police also recovered Rs500,000 and confiscated the car. A first information report was registered at the Billitang Police Station against the alleged kidnappers.