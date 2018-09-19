Governor wants Uch Nehr rehabilitated

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman directed on Tuesday the relevant officials to rehabilitate the Warsak Canal Badaber commonly known as Uch Nehr in Peshawar under the Remodeling Warsak Canal System project.

An official communiqué said that he was presiding over a meeting at Governor’s House in Peshawar. Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Saleem, Project Director Zulfiqar Ahmad and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The project director while briefing the governor said that 186,400 feet long Warsak Lift Canal bears the discharge capacity of 200 cusec water to irrigate 46400 acre agricultural land. He said that Rs860 million would be required to rehabilitate the canal on emergent basis.

The irrigation channel was constructed in 1960 and with the passage of time its condition has deteriorated.