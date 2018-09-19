RDA chalks out plan to check illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority in order to check illegal housing societies/schemes has chalked out comprehensive and effective plan for taking parallel actions against them.

In this connection, Director Town and Planning, Jamshed Ahmed told RDA has approached several government departments seeking their cooperation for checking illegal housing societies existing and being opened in different parts of Rawalpindi and its adjacent areas.

He said that we have declared the status of approved/unapproved housing schemes and also updated it on the website of RDA i.e. www.rda.gop.com.

RDA through letters has urged Governor State Bank of Pakistan to issue directions to the scheduled banks not to open accounts of housing schemes which do not possess NOC of our department. Similarly, district collector, Rawalpindi has been requested not to proceed for land transaction and mutation of land in illegal/unapproved housing schemes in RDA limits.

Cooperative Department has been requested to ensure the implementation of approved layout plan of the cooperative housing societies schemes in RDA limits

Moreover, director general, PEMRA has been urged to direct the TV channels and cable operators not to advertise any housing scheme/housing project and market them in exhibition which does not have the requisite NOC/approval from the concerned department.

According to the director, RDA has also furnished a list of approved/unapproved housing schemes to Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF) for circulating the same to the Pakistani Embassies to display for the information of overseas Pakistanis. The Chairman of Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan , Islamabad has also been asked to provide the list of Marketing companies/Advertising agencies enlisted with the SECP so that they may be directed not to advertise any illegal/unapproved housing schemes. The chief commissioner, Islamabad has been urged not to issue the NOC to any organiser for exhibition at Pak-China Friendship Centre and Jinnah Convention Centre without undertaking or certificate to housing schemes/housing project which do not have the requisite NOC and approval from the related government department.

Jamshed Ahmed told that RDA has also addressed to the Director, FIA, Al-Zahid Plaza, New Iqbal Town, Expressway, Islamabad regarding advertisements of private housing schemes on social media and other apps of internet facility by the owners/developers of illegal and unapproved private housing schemes.