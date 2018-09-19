Open for public

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
When Punjab’s Governor House was opened for public, hundreds of people visited the historical place. However, the pictures that were shared in the media show the heaps of litter that was left by visitors. Some also plucked fruits from the trees.
It’s not too late to withdraw the decision of opening the Governor Houses for public. This was just an emotional decision having no tangible impact on the lives of citizens.
Khalid Hashmi
Lahore
