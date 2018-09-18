Tue September 18, 2018
Top Story

September 18, 2018

Cricket: Pak-India face-off on Geo today

KARACHI: Pakistan and India will play their first One-Day International of Asia Cup 2018 tournament on Sept 19 (tomorrow).

Emotions are running high on both sides of the divide, as the traditional rivals are hopeful of winning the first game of the tourney. Keeping in view immense interest of the cricket-lovers of the two countries, Geo News has arranged for a special debate “Pak-Bharat Takara” on Sept 18.

Former cricket stars from the two neighbouring countries as well as experts would take part in the intensive debate. Guests from both sides would sit on Geo News and India TV in their respective countries and indulge in a verbal fight in support of their teams on Tuesday.

From Pakistan side, cricket legends Sikandar Bakhat, Rameez Raja and Aqib Javed would represent the Pak cricket fans, while from Indian side, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Chetan Sharma and Yashpal Sharma would express their views. Famous anchor Shahzeb Khanzada would be host of the show, and present various reports and updates throughout the day.

