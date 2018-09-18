Sindh, Punjab in U-15 Soccer final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sindh and Punjab qualified for the final of National Under-15 Football Championship by winning their respective semifinals here on Monday. First semifinal was played between Sindh and Islamabad which remained a draw in regular time. The match was decided on penalty kicks. Sindh beat Islamabad 4-3. In the other semifinal Punjab defeated Balochistan 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw during the regular time.
