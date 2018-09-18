Tue September 18, 2018
Newspost

September 18, 2018

Cash donations

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Pakistanis to donate as much money as they can for the constructions of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. However, the question is: is the State Bank of Pakistan or any institution keeping a daily track record of the billions of rupees deposited in banks on a daily basis for the construction of dams? This reminds me of an incident that occurred a few years ago. Our office had to make a payment of Rs100,000 to the KMC. The person who took the required cash to the bank was told by the bank manager that the best method to make payments in the name of government organisations is through a pay order. Therefore, instead of encouraging people to donate in cash, the State Bank of Pakistan should order banks to waive pay order (PO) charges for any PO made to donate to the dam fund.

This is not meant to discourage donors who want to help the government. However, this is a suggestion through which the authorities can ensure that the cash deposited for the dam fund is not embezzled or misplaced.

M Rafique Zakaria

Karachi

