Tue September 18, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 18, 2018

ANP submits anti-Kalabagh dam resolution in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the Kalabagh dam project.

ANP provincial general secretary and parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak submitted the resolution.

Through the resolution, the ANP said it wanted to bring into the notice of the government that Kalabagh dam was a controversial project and three provinces had rejected it.

The resolution said it was a controversial issue and was detrimental to national integrity.

It claimed the project was not in the interest of the country as it would create anarchy and discord.

It noted that smaller provinces have expressed reservations over the Kalabagh dam project and therefore other dam should be considered to address the country’s water and energy needs.

It claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had enormous opportunities for generating cheap hydel-power, but there was a lack of interest in utilising its resources.

