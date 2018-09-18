Criminal killed in encounter

PESHAWAR: An alleged criminal involved in the killing of a policeman was killed during an encounter on the Ring Road near Pishtakhara, officials said on Monday.

Police said a hand-grenade was also recovered from the killed criminal. The officials said he had opened fire on the police during a raid.

“The most wanted offender Sherazay has been killed in an encounter. He had killed a police driver two months back and was also wanted in other dacoity and murder cases,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Peshawar Javed Iqbal told reporters.