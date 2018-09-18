Results

LAHORE: Punjab University has declared results of BFA part-III (painting & graphic design) supplementary 2013 and MBA final part (3½ years programme) annual 2018.

schedule: Punjab University has issued the schedule for submission of admission fee and forms for B.Com part-I and part-II supplementary examinations 2018. The last date for submission of admission forms is 03 October while the date of commencement of examination will be announced later.