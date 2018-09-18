Chinese firm to set up manufacturing unit in Punjab

LAHORE : China’s state owned Norinco Group will invest US$ 20 million for the establishment of state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Punjab.

Norinco Group has signed an MoU with Punjab Board of Investment and Trade in connection with establishment of the production facility near Faisalabad Industrial Estate.

Chief Executive Officer, (PBIT) Jahanzeb Burana received Won John of Norinco Auxin, while COO FIEDMC Aamer Saleemi was also present on the occasion. Jahanzeb Burana assured that PBIT will facilitate Norinco Group to promote valuable communication and utilise their full resources and energies for the expansion of group’s investment and commercial engagement in Punjab. Norinco is one of the Fortune 500 companies owned by China Government and has its presence in Pakistan since 1971.