Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

More than 11,000 new voters registered in NA-131

LAHORE : Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday issued polling scheme of NA-131 by-elections going to be held on October 14.

The ECP has established 691 polling booths for NA-131 by-polls. The number of registered voters has increased in the constituency as compared to July 25 general elections. More than 11,000 new voters have registered their votes in the constituency. Now 365,677 voters will cast their votes.

It is pertinent to mention that the NA-131 seat was vacated by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. However, PTI’s candidate yet has not been finalised. UVAS workshop: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) under its project titled “In-service Training Facility of Advance Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals (IVPD)” in collaboration with “Indus Hospital Karachi” on Monday arranged a concluding ceremony of five-day training workshop on “One Health Approach towards Control of Rabies”.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the concluding session and distributed certificates among participants while IVPD Project Director Dr Hafsa Zenab, Department of Epidemiology Chairman Dr Hassan Mushtaq, Aftab Gouhar of Indus Hospital Karachi, faculty members and students from UVAS sub-campuses were present on the occasion. Dr Masood said being a veterinarian it was our responsibility to perform our duty with honesty and dedication to protect society from diseases and keep environment rabies free. He thanked Indus Hospital Karachi for working along with UVAS for saving animals from rabies and other fatal diseases. He lauded the efforts of IVPD Director Dr Hafsa Zaneb for providing financial support to conduct the workshop and working actively for updating DVM curriculum according to the modern needs. He advised students to share their knowledge and experiences with other students. Dr Hafsa presented the vote of thanks. Dr Hassan said that the aim of the workshop was to familiarise the young veterinarians with the techniques and scientific methods for mass dog vaccination and prevention of rabies. Various aspects including prevention of rabies, introduction of one-health approach, experience of rabies-free Karachi project, community engagement and education, dog count survey and dog catching using control poles were discussed in the workshop.

Video massages of Dr Bernadette Abela Ridder on neglected zoonotic diseases and Daniel Steward on animal behavior were also presented during the workshop. hit to death: Two youngsters were hit to death while the third received injuries when a speeding bus hit their bike near GPO Chowk in the Old Anarkali police limits on Monday.

Police have handed over the bodies to the victims’ families and arrested the accused driver. The victims have been identified as Haseeb, 18, and Hamza, 20, while the injured was identified as Abid. The injured victim was shifted to hospital for treatment. No case was registered until the filing of this report.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook