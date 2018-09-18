Tue September 18, 2018
APP
September 18, 2018

COAS meets China’s PLA chief in Beijing

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the Headquarters of Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in Beijing and met Pthe LA Chief Gen Han Weiguo.

Both the commanders discussed the regional security environment, security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bilateral security cooperation, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on his official Twitter.

The PLA chief appreciated and acknowledged high professional standing of Pakistan Army displayed while combating terrorism. He also appreciated high degree of security being provided to CPEC by Pakistan Army.

The Chinese General expressed his keen desire to benefit from Pakistan Army’s combat experience and also expand bilateral cooperation. The COAS thanked his counterpart for hosting him. He said that both armies had history of cooperation and there were vast avenues for further enhancing the same.

Earlier, upon arrival at PLA Headquarters, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was presented guard of honour. On Tuesday, the COAS is scheduled to meet Vice Chairman Central Military Commission (CMC) Gen Zhang Youxia.

