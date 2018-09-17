Mon September 17, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

Share

Govt to support activities against drug abuse: minister

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday said the new government would support all activities against drug abuse.

She was the chief guest at the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation Save Tomorrow III Rugby Matches sponsored by the Serena Hotels at the Pakistan Sports Board (Sports Complex) facilities on the occasion of the International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event was held to raise anti-drugs awareness and encourage the youths to participate in sports.

The International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on August 31 each year and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of legal and illegal drug-related deaths.

It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.

Serena Hotels sponsored the event for the third consecutive year as part of its Sports Diplomacy Initiative. Guests included representatives of Government, members of the diplomatic corps, students from various educational institutions, their Principals, teachers, counselors, and people from the local community.

Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said organisations, like Serena Hotels, were strategically placed and have the capacity to support and promote causes which encourage healthy lifestyles.

"We have in the past few years sponsored, facilitated and supported various sports events under our Sports Diplomacy Initiative. Participation in sports and athletic activities teaches leadership, teamwork, and communication skills that help young people succeed in all areas of their lives and is an effective way to convey positive, life-affirming messages to them."

The winners of the Rugby Match between Islamabad and Punjab were Islamabad.

The Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation is a non-profit organization working primarily to raise drug awareness among teenagers.

The organisation provides information about the issue of fatal and non-fatal overdose, to send a strong message to current and former drug users that they are valued and their addiction can be resolved and they can be reintegrated in the society.

