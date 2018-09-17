World Cleaning Day observed

LAHORE: World Cleaning Day was observed in collaboration with city district government, Lahore Waste Management Company and other foundations. Lahore deputy commissioner and Mr Nayyar Ali Dada were the chief guests on the occasion. A walk from Punjab Assembly building to Masjid Shuhada on Mall Road was organised. Later, cleaning was done. Lahore DC and others thanked the organisers for this initiative. ROL would love to arrange and organise such activities, the organisers said.