Rs20b ETPB Sindh properties illegally occupied

KARACHI: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) properties worth over Rs 20 billion across Sindh have been illegally occupied with the collusion of the department’s officers and staff. This information was given to the federal government, by the Sindh government, following the former’s query about the status of the federal government land and properties.

According to the report, properties in Karachi located in Ratan Talao, Aram Bagh, Lyari, Preddy Quarters and near Radio Pakistan were illegally occupied by the tenants of the houses temporarily built there. In Hyderbad, according to the report, the Evacuee Trust properties located around Mohabbat Shah Bukhari shrine at Khokar Mohallah were take over by the influential after forgery of the property papers. The Sindh government has held the officers and staff of the surveyor and inspection department of the Evacuee Trust responsible for the seizure of the properties and land.