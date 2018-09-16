People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government will make the people powerful by delegating all powers to the local governments (LGs).

Chairing a meeting here on the local government system, he said the PTI believed in transfer of power to the grass roots, which was only possible by strengthening the local government system.

Khan said empowered people in a local government system could be the best form of government.

He said people should be allowed to take decisions on their own, which was only possible by ensuring a strong local government system in the country. A revised local government system will be made functional based on the governance model implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister had constituted a committee last week to recommend, within a week, proposals for a new local government structure that will be scrutinised and presented before the provincial assemblies to initiate the required legislation process within a month.

The prime minister asked for stepping up the process two days back and asked the people concerned to submit their report within 48 hours.

Khan said new laws must be prepared so that they could be enforced in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI has its governments.

Sindh, which is ruled by the PPP and Balochistan, where a BAP-led coalition is in power, would be asked to enforce the new LG system under Article 140-A of the Constitution, he said.

Imran was of view that transfer of power to the grass roots and their empowerment was the main plank of the PTI’s agenda of reforms.

Imran said the past practice of centralisation of power had deprived the people of any meaningful say in government affairs.