Low gas pressure irks colony residents

PESHAWAR: Residents of Northern Garden Colony on Warsak Road have complained against the non-availability of natural gas, which has badly affected their routine life.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Fazal Mehmood Khan, chairman of Northern Garden Colony Society, said that they had been complaining against the low gas pressure for the last one year but to no avail.

Mehmood Khan said that more than 200 families were living in the colony. “We pay regular monthly bills but still the authorities have ignored our problems.

We have apprised all the relevant authorities including general manager of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and all the elected representatives. All of them have assured us to solve the problems but none of them could do any help till now,” he added.

Mehmood Khan added that during the election campaign, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates Noor Alam Khan and Yaseen Khalil had assured the electorate to take up the issue with authorities but nothing practical was done.

“We appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the situation and direct the concerned authorities to solve our problems, or else we will decide our future course of action soon,” he added.