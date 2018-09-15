NAVTTC to train TVET teachers

Islamabad: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission has planned to evolve a continuous training programme for TVET teachers.

The initiative will target 100 master trainers under TVET Reform Support Programme.

Need assessment for the training has already been conducted in all provinces, while the NAVTTC has received nominations from provinces about it.

In the first phase of the programme, 100 master trainers (e-tutors) will be given training, while 10,000 TVET trainers (teachers) will be trained.

The NAVTTC is an apex body at national level to regulate, facilitate and provide policy direction in vocational and technical training. It is establishing and promoting linkages among various stakeholders existing at national as well as international level.