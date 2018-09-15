Child dies in roof collapse

LAHORE: A child was killed and two others sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in the Shahdara area on Friday.

Rescuers pulled out the body of the child and two survivors from the debris. The injured were admitted to hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

suicide: A woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in Township area on Friday. The woman, identified as Shaista, had an exchange of harsh words with her husband over a domestic issue and later ended her life by hanging herself with a rope. accident: A 60-year-old man was killed by a speeding van in the Sherakot area on Friday. Victim Amjad of Johar Town was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven van hit and killed him.

arrested: Nishtar Colony investigation police arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered loot from their possession. Arms were also seized from the arrested criminals, identified as Shahzad, Ejaz, Yousaf, Ahmad, Ramzan, Waris Masih and Shahbaz. Police claimed that the arrested criminals were involved in several robbery and theft cases.

Fire: A fire broke out in a sanitary shop at Johar Town on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. body found: A decomposed body of a girl was found near the railway bridge at Mughalpura on Friday. Passersby spotted the body and informed police.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 891 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Impersonator: A traffic warden arrested a man for impersonating an official of Special Branch near Lorri Adda on Friday. Traffic Warden Hafiz Ansar intercepted a rickshaw without registration number plate near Lorri Adda. The rickshaw driver, later identified as Niaz, introduced himself as an official of Special Branch. The warden issued ticket to him, upon which, the impersonator started giving threats to him.