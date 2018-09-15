tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Zahid Tanveer Friday said preparations for a three-day anti-polio campaign starting from September 24 were near completion. He said the anti-polio drops would be administered to all children up to five years of age. The CEO said in this regard a two-day follow-up campaign will be launched.
