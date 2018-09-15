Govt choppers to be auctioned not functional

ISLAMABAD: Four helicopters being put up for auction by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government are not functional, according to a report published by the BBC.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs Naeemul Haque said the government would auction the four helicopters in the use of the Cabinet Division. In a message on Twitter, Haque said the surplus helicopters to be sold were not being used by the Cabinet Division. However, according to the report, none of the four choppers are functional.

"The helicopters have not been in use for a long time as some of their parts were not available," the report added. Manufactured by the Bell Helicopters, two UH-1H helicopters were brought to Pakistan in 1971 and 1974 while the remaining two were brought to the country in 1992 and 1993. The helicopters are expected to be sold after the auction of luxury and surplus vehicles on September 17.