Sat September 15, 2018
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

September 15, 2018

Oil claws back

Tokyo : Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session when prices fell the most in a month, although worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand continued to drag.

Brent crude was up 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $78.41 a barrel by 0122 GMT, after falling 2 percent on Thursday. The global benchmark the day before rose to its highest since May 22 at $80.13 a barrel. U.S. light crude was up 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, at 68.86, after dropping 2.5 percent.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday warned that although the oil market was tightening at the moment and world oil demand would reach 100 million barrels per day (bpd) in the next three months, global economic risks were mounting. "As we move into 2019, a possible risk to our forecast lies in some key emerging economies, partly due to currency depreciations versus the U.S. dollar," the agency said.

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

