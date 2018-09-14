Bilawal forms PPP team to attend Kulsoom’s funeral prayers

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formed the PPP delegation to attend the funeral prayers of late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The PPP delegation comprises of former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor and Hassan Murtaza to represent the PPP in the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet ex-premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to extend condolences on Begum Kulsoom's demise after her burial.