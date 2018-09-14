Aitchison College principal withdraws resignation

LAHORE: Aitchison College Principal Mr. Michael Thomson called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House here on Thursday. After the meeting, Mr. Michael Thomson announced taking back his resignation. Ch. Sarwar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in merit and admission to educational institutions should be made purely on merit. He said that Aitchison College was a prestigious institution and its organizational sanctity and repute would be maintained at every cost. He asked Mr. Michael Thomson to continue his work without any influence.