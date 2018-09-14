Fri September 14, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
September 14, 2018

SSP orders high alert in Islamabad during Muharram

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has directed all police officials for elaborate security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram and ensure installation of CCTV cameras at entry points of religious gatherings.

The SSP reviewed security strategy in a meeting here on Thursday at Safe City Centre held in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram and issued special directions to all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs for effective arrangements.

He said that no sluggish attitude during performance of duties would be tolerated.

He said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen.

He also asked all SPs, SDPOs to take steps to curb wall chalking or pasting posters which may hurt sentiments of people.

The SSP ordered to discuss with organisers of religious gatherings for proper cleanliness arrangements around Imarmbargahs and routes of the processions.

SSP Bugvi directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff.

He said it should be ensured that Parking lots to be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points too.

Sajid Kiani ordered for effective combing operations in slum areas, Afghan habitats and bus stations and ensure video recording of gatherings as well.

He ordered for strict vigilance of suspected elements, vehicles and motorbikes.

He said that special meetings should be arranged with members of peace committees at police station level and specify the routes of the processions as no one would be allowed to violate it.

He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions thorough using metal detectors.

Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the SSP maintained.

SSP Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly.

He said that organizers of religious gatherings should inform respective police station before arranging it.

He said that owners of various buildings on routes should be asked not to allow any stranger to stay there or stand at roof tops.

The SSP also ordered all SHOs to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

