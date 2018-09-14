Naval chief meets defence minister

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi called on Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak here Thursday on assuming the office of the Defence Minister.

During the meeting professional matters of mutual interest and Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and Indian Ocean region came under discussion, says a press release. The defence minister assured the naval chief of government’s resolve to strengthen and enhance the capability of the armed forces, so as to affectively cope with prevailing challenges and ensure fool proof defence of the national frontiers.

The minister expressed his confidence that under the able command of Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi Pakistan Navy would emerge as a reckonable force to meet any challenge in maritime domain.

The naval chief briefed the minister on the current developments in the region and apprised him of the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy. He highlighted that Pakistan Navy was well prepared to meet any challenge and ensure defence of the maritime frontiers of the country.