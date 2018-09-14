95pc work on third phase of Khanpur Dam completed

Rawalpindi: Almost 95 per cent work on third phase on Khanpur Dam has been completed and the remaining task on the project would be finished by third week of December this year.

This was stated by Executive Officer Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Sabtain Raza while talking to ‘The News’ at his office here Thursday.

“Our team is working with an objective to complete the third phase of Khanpur Dam by December 18, 2018. I have directed the team to complete task as per desired standard and schedule,” the executive officer added.

To a question, Sabtain Raza said that out of total fund earmarked estimating Rs880 million, the RCB has received 822 million while the remaining amount of Rs58 million will be received on quarterly basis for completing work on the project.

To another question, the RCB told that at present there is shortfall of water by 44 million gallon on daily basis. However, after completion of 3rd phase of Khanpur Dam, it will be reduced by 30 million gallon per day which is a good sign and the situation of water supply in cantonment areas would improve to a satisfactory level.

When asked about level of water in Khanpur Dam after recent rains in monsoon, he said it has touched to 2062 feet against total capacity of 2082 feet. If more rains occur in catchment areas, the water level would further rise in the dam. The present quota of water in Khanpur Dam is sufficient for another three months even if there are no rains during this period.

In connection with Khanpur Dam, the executive officer particularly lauded the services of former CEO of RCB, Dr. Saima Shah who is now director in MLC for her strenuous efforts to get work restarted on 3rd phase of the dam. Besides getting funds from the government, Dr. Saima Shah succeeded to get NOC from Pakistan Railways for resuming the work on 3rd phase of Khanpur Dam, he said.

“Besides laying emphasis on improvement of water supply in cantonment areas, I have focused my attention towards working to provide better service delivery and uninterrupted provision of basic facilities to citizens. In this connection, I have issued necessary directions to heads of all sections to work with vision in order to provide basic facilities to the people in a better and satisfactory way,” the RCB chief added.