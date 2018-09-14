Govt must focus on economic issues

KARACHI: The Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed concerns over ever-increasing prices of utilities and other industrial inputs due to which industrial sector, particularly export-oriented manufacturing units, are suffering badly, a statement said on Thursday.

Lasbela Chamber President Yakoob Karim said that the new government had too much trumpeted in changes of policies to provide relief to the industry and the masses, but it seemed that the new government too was running the country on the same lines of previous regimes that had brought the economy on the verge of collapse.

Yakoob said that most of the decisions taken so far regarding economy seemed a self-defeat of the new government and against the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Endorsing the views of trade bodies and apex chamber, he said the prime minister has assured the businesses of ‘ease of doing business,’ and to promote industrialisation in the country. But unfortunately, the price hike of gas and electricity negated his commitments.

Opposing the hike in price of electricity and a steep rise in gas tariff, he said, it would increase the production cost and, as a result, Pakistani products would not be able to compete in the world markets.