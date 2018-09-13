Thu September 13, 2018
National

Murtaza Ali Shah
September 13, 2018

UK MP wants Imran to intervene in killing case

LONDON: Labour Party parliamentarian from Bradford West Naz Shah MP has written to prime minister Imran Khan urging him to intervene in the killing case of British-Pakistani Samia Shahid who was killed in 2016.

Samia Shahid, originally from Bradford, was allegedly killed by her family for divorcing her first husband, who was her cousin, to marry someone else.

Samia Shahid's first husband has been freed on bail due to a lack of progress in the trial and he denies her murder. The Bradford West MP wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene and make sure "that the state are prosecuting and are taking real care of what they are doing".

"The fact that he has been released on bail does really raise my concerns. I'm really worried about the state of the case," she has written to the premier, according to a copy of the letter seen by this correspondent.

She wrote: In the first instance her death was presented as non suspicious, however, serious allegations of a cover-up were raised by her husband following a speedy burial. International outrage led to the truth being established, she had died of asphyxiation. Her father and first husband were charged, however, her father has subsequently passed away.

“This week I have been informed that despite being charged with murder on the basis of clear evidence, the accused has been granted bail having spent two years in custody. I am deeply concerned and am struggling to understand why the state has not taken the lead in this case to pursue justice, and, alarmingly why the onus is on the victim’s family to pursue justice and pay for the prosecution team.”

The MP has written to the PM that she is worried “that this case will be forgotten and that any further delay in proceedings risks justice not being served for Samia and her family.

To this end I would welcome any assistance and assurance that your office can give that this is not the case and that this case will be tried to a conclusion.” Ms Shahid was aged 28 when she was killed.

Comments

