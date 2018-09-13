‘Muzakra’ on Rumi’s philosophy of love, mysticism

Islamabad : National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organise a literary session ‘Muzakra? on Rumi’s Philosophy of Love, Wisdom and Mysticism’ here today (Thursday), says a press release.

Primarily the focus of studies and teachings of Maulana Jalal-ud-Din Rum was the logic and philosophy. After his encounter with Shah Sham Tabraiz, love and mysticism (sufism) replaced the logic and philosophy as his subject of interest.

Indeed, it goes without saying the religion is a major determinant of folk and tradition heritage of any community and national. Sufis and Sufism enjoys the deeply ingrained reverence and high level esteem among masses for encoding the message of religion in local languages using the indigenous similes and local popular proverbs and idioms. Though, Maulana Rum belongs to Iran but he enjoys the equal level reverence and ownership in Pakistan by the virtue of having an internationally recognized status as a Sufi personality.

In the said session Dr. Najeeb (Joint Secretary of IB and National History and Literary Heritage) shall illuminate the Rumi’s concept about human being, his belief in unity of existence (Wahdeat ul Wajood) his analysis of difference between appearances and their core meanings (soorat or muaani), revelation and intuition (wahee or ilhaam) and determination and free will (jabar or qadar).