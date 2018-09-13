Kulsoom’s death condoled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An NGO office-bearers extended condolences to ousted PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and the rest of the Sharif family. They said Kulsoom Nawaz would be remembered as a woman of quiet strength, patience and dignity. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, they said as a woman Kulsoom was a symbol of bravery and valour who stood firmly against military dictator when her husband was in jail.
