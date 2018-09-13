Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with low humid conditions was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted scattered rain in the city during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while a westerly wave is prevailing over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was also recorded at Sialkot (Cantt 07mm, AP Trace) and Islamabad (ZP 01mm). Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nukkundi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C, minimum was 24.8°C and humidity level was 64 percent.