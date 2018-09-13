Industrial workers’ rights to be protected, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said the government is committed to formulating a comprehensive Provincial Labour Policy for safeguarding the rights of industrial workers, restoring the trust of industrialist and business community and registration of domestic and home-based women workers.

The labour minister and Chairman Governing Body of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) said this while chairing the 137th meeting of the governing body here on Wednesday.

The meeting approved Rs 7.6 million grant for treatment of a kidney and liver patient Muhammad Zubair, secured worker of PESSI from abroad on the recommendation of Health Department.

On the directions issued by Cabinet Division in this regard, the meeting approved to change the name of PESSI hospital from its old Nawaz Sharif SS Hospital to Social Security Hospital Multan Road.

It was decided to give approval to enhance the Disability and Survivor’s pensions of the old pensioners taking pension to the limit of Rs 10,000 for a long period. Time scale promotion of employees of PESSI in PPG-1 and 2 equal to Bs-3 & 4 according to the pay scales of Punjab government was also approved by the Governing Body.

land record centre: Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammed Anwer has said vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to make positive changes in every institution for the ease of public.

He said he had recently visited Pindi Ghaip and Fateh Jhang’s Land Records Centre and people made numerous complaints. Anwer said this in a meeting with Land Record DG M Aslam Rao in new minister block’s office today.

The DG apprised the minister that they were working on eradication of tout system and talks were continued regarding online system with NADRA and BOP. Apart from this, there is also dialogue going on with the State Bank and the National Bank for online mortgage system and it will be signed in October.

Aslam also briefed the minister about security cameras installed at every centre for better monitoring and AC of every tehsil was bounded to visit regularly related centres. He said record centres face shortage of staff and most of the staff was working on contract basis.

The minister said provision of all the basic facilities in public welfare organisations was the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. He assured the DG that he would provide full support to improve performance of land record centres.

dam fund: The Management of National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Limited (NESPAK) has announced that all of its employees would donate one-day salary in dam fund.

For this purpose, one-day’s basic salary of all of the employees (regular & contract) will be donated in the fund from the salary of September.

NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood also reiterated his commitment to assist the government and offered NESPAK’s engineering consultancy services for the dam projects. PR to launch two new trains: Pakistan Railways is going to start two new trains named Mianwali Rail Car and Rawalpindi Express.

According to a press release, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate both the trains on 14 Sep. Mianwli Rail Car’s coaches have been upgraded and the train will be consisting of nine coaches, which have been prepared in record time. One coach cost was Rs8.5million. Federal Minster for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed will examine the upgraded coaches at Rawalpindi Station on Thursday (today).