Thu September 13, 2018
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Agencies
September 13, 2018

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday asserted that those opposing the construction of dams are working on someone else’s agenda.

During the hearing of the Dadhocha dam case, the CJP remarked that no compromise will be made on the construction of dams. “We will not allow the agenda of non-construction of dams to be fulfilled. They are being built for the future of upcoming generations,” he remarked.

“One of the politician said that the Supreme Court should form a political party. Nobody has to utter such words. The matter pertains to human rights,” pronounced the CJP.

He further added that dams will be constructed at every cost no matter how influential is the politician or opposition leader. Similar reaction was also expressed by the chief justice a day before during the hearing of a case pertaining to early construction of Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute.

Saqib Nisar sternly remarked that those calling dam funds ‘begging’ should be ashamed of themselves. “The construction of dam is in national interests and we are collecting funds for it. Those criticising the move are dishonorable,” he added.

