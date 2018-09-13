BoI invites foreign investors

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) has invited investors from Japan and Germany to invest in energy, auto and other sectors of Pakistan to benefit from attractive incentives offered by the country.

In a meeting with investors from Germany and Japan, BoI identified energy, solar panels, electronics, automobile, textile, chemicals and plastics sectors with investment potential, a senior official from BoI told APP on Wednesday.

The official said huge foreign investment in the automobile sector would be expected from different groups because of the prudent policies of the government. Through incentives and facilitation, including one window operation and special economic zones, companies from these countries would find Pakistan a hospitable investment destination, he said.

“Foreign investment in Pakistan is protected by rigorous laws and foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations allow full repatriation of capital and profits in almost all cases,” he said.

BoI is committed to promote Pakistan as an investment destination and to facilitate the investor to resolve their problems. He said investment promotion consists of two core elements, image building and investment generation.

Replying to a question, he said through a pro-active approach, “we are mainly focusing to achieve the FDI target of $15 billion by 2025”. He said the government would hold road shows in China, Germany, and all big economies in the coming few months to increase Pakistan’s FDI.

