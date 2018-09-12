PC employees deposit two days salary in Dams Fund

ISLAMABAD: The employees of the Privatisation Commission (PC) have joined hands with the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s initiative and deposited two-day salary in the Dam’s Fund for construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

“We understand that this initiative has given an opportunity to the nation to prove their strength, will and valor to fulfill national responsibilities. The Privatisation Commission endorses the government’s initiative by stating the self-reliance is the best policy and request all section of the society to translate this national project into reality,” a news statement issued here by the Privatisation Commission said on Tuesday.

It further states that the Privatisation Commission extends its gratitude to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan for leading the nation for this effort and assure its support for this cause in future as well.